Club ‘keep calling’ for Chelsea star, he’s not for sale but money talks

Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring for Chelsea against LAFC (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea defensive midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, according to Simon Phillips.

The Argentina international is surely too important for the Blues to seriously consider letting go, but Phillips has suggested that money talks and that could mean a deal can’t be entirely ruled out.

Discussing what his source told him, Phillips said: “I am of course talking about our Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez and the Real Madrid love in that they have for him.

“I also know on the player side, like pretty much every player in the world, he would see it as a bit of a dream to play for Real Madrid one day, yet there is no suggestion that he is now unhappy at Chelsea or that he would push for a move.”

Enzo Fernandez not fully indispensable

He added: “But, and this is a worrying but in my view, SPTC sources heard yesterday that Real Madrid ‘keep calling’ for Fernandez this summer.

“When I asked the source what Chelsea’s response was, they simply replied with the bag of dollars emoji!

“So, make of that as you will but as I say, Chelsea will not actively be looking to sell Fernandez this summer and Champions League football has helped keep him content at the club.

“I guess what my source is suggesting is that money talks and he’s right, it does. If a huge offer comes in for Fernandez, then Chelsea would at least listen. He’s not in the fully indispensable category like Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer.”

Should Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez?

Fernandez got off to a slow start at Stamford Bridge, but he’s grown in stature as time has gone on and it would surely now be crazy for Chelsea to sell the 24-year-old.

Still, it’s also possible that the west London giants could bag big money from letting Fernandez go, whilst still being pretty strong in the central midfield area.

Enzo Maresca already has Moises Caicedo in that department, while Andrey Santos is back from his loan spell at Strasbourg, where he really impressed.

If Romeo Lavia can put his injury problems behind him, that could be another fine option for Chelsea, so they might find they don’t miss Fernandez too much, and can reinvest the money from his sale elsewhere.