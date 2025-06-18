More and more noise about Chelsea signing 20 G/A attacking midfielder on loan

Chelsea could make another signing from Manchester United (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

There reportedly seems to be more and more noise about Chelsea once again making a loan signing from Manchester United in the form of Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international finished 2024/25 with a record of 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions, playing in a variety of attacking roles.

Garnacho seems most at home on the left wing, but can also play centrally, so could make sense for Chelsea as an ideal upgrade on struggling performers like Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, has just seen his loan spell at Stamford Bridge come to an end, and it seems Chelsea could try again to bring in someone from Man Utd, according to Simon Phillips.

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea talk seems to be growing

Phillips claims Chelsea have a few targets in that position, such as Jamie Gittens and Malick Fofana, but Garnacho’s name is now coming up more and more.

“Chelsea are also looking at new attacking midfielders who can play centrally as well as wide areas, there is a belief that a couple wingers could arrive still,” Phillips wrote in his report on Substack.

“Gittens is in the works, there is interest in Malick Fofana of Lyon, and the Alejandro Garnacho noise just will not go away.

“Until now, our sources had not heard too much on Garnacho other than tentative interest. However, we have been hearing more and more noise on this one throughout this week, and fresh info has also just come in on him.

“SPTC sources have heard that Chelsea have been discussing signing Garnacho on a loan to buy deal, just as they did with Jadon Sancho. Of course, both players are Manchester United players, so it would not be a deal that would be unfamiliar to either club and could suit both if the fee is right. I’m not sure if it would be a permanent buy with an option to send him back with a fee, or a straight loan with an option/obligation.

“There is nothing to suggest this is definitely what will happen, but it is something that has been discussed internally at Chelsea should they decide to go for Garnacho.”

Alejandro Garnacho looks a risky signing for Chelsea

Garnacho may well be a bright prospect who’s shown a lot of potential considering he’s still only 20 years of age.

But there’s also no escaping the fact that he’s been highly inconsistent with his performances for United, and moving to another big six club in England is probably not what he needs right now.

Garnacho could probably still have a fine career ahead of him, but he’s not someone who looks likely to come in and hit the ground running straight away for a team like Chelsea.

The Blues need to move their project forward, and another inexperienced and inconsistent player like this just looks all wrong for them right now.