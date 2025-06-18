Crystal Palace identify striker should Jean‑Philippe Mateta leaves the club

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have emerged as strong contenders in the summer transfer chase for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, according to TBR Football.

The 22‑year‑old French forward is attracting significant interest, with Palace now competing for his signature alongside Everton and West Ham United.

Born in Lyon and honed in France, Switzerland, and Belgium, Barry began turning heads during his time with Beveren in the Belgian second tier, where he scored 20 goals in 31 appearances.

In the 2024/25 season, the 6ft 4in forward continued his rise, netting 11 goals in La Liga (19 across all competitions) and assisting four more.

Crystal Palace identify Mateta replacement

Crystal Palace view Barry as an ideal solution should their current striking options, such as Jean‑Philippe Mateta, depart or struggle to deliver consistently.

Mateta has been linked with a move away from the club with reports suggesting that the attacker has been offered to Marseille.

Following their qualification to the Europa League after winning the FA Cup, Oliver Glasner is looking to add more depth to his squad.

The Europa League would bring more matches for the Eagles and they would need a wide range of options to cope with the fixture list next season.

Everton, who may lose striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, are also in the race to sign the La Liga attacker.

West Ham United are ready to compete against Palace

West Ham United have also identified him as a potential replacement after underwhelming performances from Niclas Fullkrug and Evan Ferguson last season.

Villarreal are understood to be willing to listen to serious bids this summer, although Barry’s release clause, reportedly around €40 million, sets a high bar . However, clubs are optimistic they can negotiate more manageable fees.

For Crystal Palace, landing Barry could represent a statement signing, a striker capable of spearheading their next chapter under Glasner.

Crystal Palace set sights on move for Newcastle star