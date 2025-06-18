‘Willing to let him go’ – Expert confirms trusted Liverpool star could be sold this summer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s future at Liverpool appears to be reaching a turning point, with the Scotland captain reportedly inclined towards a move to Atletico Madrid.

According to Football Insider, the full-back is edging closer to a departure from Anfield, primarily due to Liverpool’s intention to bring in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, potentially making Robertson’s role significantly reduced.

Ben Jacobs has reported that the Reds are edging closer to the signing of Kerkez and the deal is expected to be completed next week.

That has opened the door for Robertson to finally leave the club after his highly successful spell at the club which has seen him win the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.

Liverpool have made a decision on Andy Robertson’s future

Former scout Mick Brown and an expert on transfer related matters has discussed the possibility of Robertson leaving the club this summer.

He has even mentioned that the Reds have made up their mind to allow the Scottish left-back to leave the club.

“Well they’ve been looking to replace Robertson,” he told Football Insider.

“I think Kerkez is a top-class option, he’ll go to Liverpool and start every week.

“So that opens the door for Robertson to leave and there’s going to be a fair bit of interest, because a few Premier League clubs had considered a move.

“He’s very much now a Liverpool player in that he’s really bought into the club.

“He’s got that connection with the fans and the club, and I can’t see him wanting to go and play for another Premier League side at this stage.

“From what I hear, he wants to make that move to Atletico Madrid.

“There’s interest there and Liverpool are willing to let him go, so it’s one to watch.”

The left-back has been a brilliant servant for the Reds

Robertson’s journey since joining from Hull City in 2017 for roughly £8.5 million has been extraordinary: 342 appearances, 11 goals, 67 assists, and nine major trophies.

Despite a dip in form, likely influenced by ankle injuries, and a decrease in starts this past season (29 in the Premier League), the defender remains a respected figure.

However, with Kerkez’s transfer looming, sources close to both player and club anticipate Liverpool will be willing to facilitate Robertson’s exit if Atletico table a legitimate offer.

