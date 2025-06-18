Fabrizio Romano confirms imminent departure of 29-year-old from Arsenal

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Highly regarded young coach Carlos Cuesta is set to embark on a new chapter in his managerial career, as he arrives in Italy today to complete formalities ahead of his appointment as head coach of Serie A side Parma.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, long considered one of the brightest emerging minds in European football, is leaving his position on the Arsenal coaching staff to take on his first senior managerial role, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Cuesta, who played a crucial role in Mikel Arteta’s backroom team at Arsenal, has been given the green light to make the move after a mutual agreement between all parties.

Carlos Cuesta was highly influential at Arsenal

His departure marks the end of a successful spell in North London, where he was instrumental in helping Arsenal rise from a rebuilding phase to genuine Premier League title contenders.

Cuesta earned high praise from players and colleagues alike during his time at the Emirates.

The young manager is well known for his tactical intelligence, attention to detail, and strong communication skills.

In his time at Arsenal, the young manager has helped the Gunners compete for the Premier League title for three seasons in a row.

Parma have identified Cuesta as the ideal candidate to lead their project in Serie A, seeing him as a modern, forward-thinking coach who can inject new energy into the team and build a competitive side for the future.

At just 29 years old, Cuesta will become one of the youngest head coaches in Serie A history, and he brings with him a wealth of experience from one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

The move could be finalised in next few days

If successful, this could be a defining step in his managerial career and a potential stepping stone to even bigger opportunities in the future.

Cuesta is expected to be unveiled by Parma in the coming days, as he prepares to take on the challenge of top-flight Italian football.

The Gunners could lose another crucial figure to Serie A after midfielder Thomas Partey holds talks to join AC Milan this summer.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is another player who is being linked with a move to Italy with Milan and Juventus interested in the Ukrainian.

