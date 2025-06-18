Graham Potter open to the sale of West Ham star after increasing interest from Serie A

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Emerson Palmieri’s time in English football may be drawing to a close, with Lazio reportedly interested in bringing the experienced left-back back to Serie A.

The 30-year-old Italian international, who featured 31 times for West Ham United in the 2024/25 Premier League season and contributed two goals, is now being lined up for a potential switch to Rome.

According to La Repubblica, as relayed by LazioNews, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to reunite with Emerson, a player he previously worked with during his managerial stint at Chelsea.

Sarri has maintained a strong admiration for the defender who cannot only play as a left-back but also as a left-wing back.

Maurizio Sarri wants Emerson reunion

Sarri’s influence is said to be central to Lazio’s interest. With the club eager to support their manager’s vision, they are exploring targets that fit his system and mentality.

Emerson, having already worked under Sarri at Stamford Bridge, is viewed as a player who could seamlessly integrate into Lazio’s playing style.

Hammers manager Graham Potter does not consider Emerson a part of his long term plans at the club.

Emerson has no future at West Ham United

He is looking to replace the Italian with a younger, more athletic option as he prepares to rebuild his squad this summer after a poor 2024/25 season.

Having spent three seasons with the East London club, Emerson may now be tempted by a return to Italy, where he enjoyed some of his best footballing years with AS Roma.

With Lazio keen to reinforce their defense, Sarri eager to reunite with a reliable former player, and Emerson potentially surplus to requirements at West Ham, a summer transfer appears likely to happen.

The Hammers are interested in a move for Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko who is another versatile player and can fill the void that Emerson’s absence will bring at the club.

