Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish on the Manchester City bench (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Having consulted with multiple sources with close ties to the agents industry, CaughtOffside have been told that Aston Villa are interested in re-signing Grealish this summer.

The England international left Villa Park for the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2021, and he’s gone on to enjoy a lot of success in his time in Manchester.

However, there’s no doubt his form has dipped in more recent times, and he was left out of City’s Club World Cup squad by Pep Guardiola.

Suitors lining up for Jack Grealish transfer

Sources also named Newcastle, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Napoli as potential suitors for Grealish, while Everton could be keen to sign him if he’s available on loan.

The 29-year-old perhaps seems more likely to be offloaded permanently, however, but for now it’s not clear if City will definitely find a buyer.

No contacts have taken place yet, but Grealish’s situation has been monitored by a number of clubs, with a move possible depending on how other various transfer sagas pan out.

What Pep Guardiola has said about Jack Grealish’s future

As quoted by ESPN, Guardiola has cast major doubt over Grealish’s future this summer.

When asked about his decision to leave the former Villa man out of his Club World Cup squad, the Spanish tactician said: “He had a conversation between him and the club and they decided it was best [to stay behind].

“Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn’t play last season is of course my decisions. We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest.

“We decide the best is to stay [behind] and have a place that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

“The fact is in the last two seasons he didn’t play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days, every three days and show again the quality he has.”