Journalist confirms £40m Liverpool deal to get completed next week

Liverpool are on the verge of finalising a deal to sign Milos Kerkez, with negotiations entering their final stages ahead of a potential agreement next week, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The highly-rated Hungarian left-back, who plays for AFC Bournemouth, has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time as the club looks to strengthen its defensive options ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool and Bournemouth have reached a verbal agreement over a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £40 million.

Liverpool close to completing Milos Kerkez deal

The deal is now progressing smoothly, with only a few minor contractual details and performance-related clauses left to be ironed out before formal paperwork is completed.

Both clubs are confident that the transfer will be signed and sealed within the coming days.

21-year-old Kerkez joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and has impressed in the Premier League with his energy and attacking intent.

His runs in the attacking third while being a defender has shown that he is equally impressive on both ends of the pitch.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool identifying him as the ideal candidate to provide long-term competition and cover for Andy Robertson.

Kerkez fits Liverpool’s recent transfer model, a young, high-upside player who can develop into a first-team regular.

Kerkez would be ideal for Arne Slot’s football

His Premier League experience will also be a major asset, allowing him to settle quickly into the demands of top-level English football.

If all goes to plan, Liverpool could officially announce the signing of Kerkez next week.

Along with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, he is set to become the club’s third signing of a busy summer transfer window.

While one left-back could arrive at the club, another one could leave as Nottingham Forest step up interest in signing Kostas Tsimikas from the Premier League champions this summer.

Luis Diaz is another playing being linked with a move away from Anfield with Barcelona leading the race for his signature.

