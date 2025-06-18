Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in improving their attacking unit with the signing of the Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are prepared to spend up to £35 million on the Brazilian. They have previously paid a similar amount for Georginio Rutter. Muniz could be a club record signing for them if the move goes through. The report claims that Fulham are holding out for a fee of £50 million.

The Brazilian striker has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham in the past. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that he dreams of a move to Manchester United.

Leeds could use Rodrigo Muniz

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks. It is no secret that Leeds need to improve their squad. They have secured their promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to stay there for the coming seasons.

They will not want to come back down to the Championship at the end of next season. They need quality players to survive in the top flight.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Brazilian has done quite well for Fulham, and he scored 11 times last season. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could be a key player for Leeds next season.

Can they negotiate a reasonable deal?

The newly promoted side is expected to have a substantial transfer budget, and they will look to improve multiple areas of their squad. They will not want to overpay for the striker. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Brazilian has done quite well for Fulham, and he has no reason to leave. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince him to join the club. Fulham certainly have more chances of surviving in the Premier League compared to Leeds, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.