Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Leicester City could look to make a move for him.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Foxes could face competition from Sunderland as well. The two English clubs are hoping to sign the England Under-21 International. Greenwood was on loan at Preston last season, and he did quite well for them.

Sam Greenwood needs to leave

He is keen to play regular football next season as well. Leeds will not be able to provide him with that opportunity, and it would make sense for the England under-21 international to move on. The 23-year-old had 10 goal involvements last season.

Preston had a difficult season overall, but his numbers were quite impressive, considering the team’s performance. He could improve when he is playing in a better team. It will be interesting to see if Leicester or Sunderland come forward with an offer to sign him.

Leeds likely to cash in on Greenwood

It seems unlikely that Leeds will stand in his way if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Leeds will be looking to improve their squad this summer, and they need to add more goals to the site. Selling players like Greenwood will help them bring in quality signings.

Meanwhile, the player is capable of operating as a striker as well as a wide player. He can slot into the number ten role as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for any club that manages to sign him.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high level and play regularly.