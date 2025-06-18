Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Spanish attacker, Jesus Rodriguez, from La Liga outfit Real Betis.

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish club last season, and his performances have attracted the attention of Aston Villa as well. According to a report from ABC, Liverpool are following the highly rated attacker, but they are yet to come forward with any concrete offer.

The player has a €25 million release clause in his contract, and he could prove to be a bargain at that price. He has the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker with the right guidance. Liverpool need more depth on the flanks, especially with players like Luis Diaz linked with an exit.

The 19-year-old scored five goals and picked up four assists last season.

Liverpool could use Jesus Rodriguez

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Diaz on the flanks. They need more depth in that area of the beach. The 19-year-old would be a future investment. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for him.

Liverpool have the resources to pay the asking price as well, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Real Betis star is a complete player

The 19-year-old will not only help Liverpool going forward, but his hard-working style of play could add a new dimension to the side. He has won the most number of duels among all wingers in La Liga last season.

🇪🇸 La Liga Wingers: Duels won per 90



◉ 12.96 — Jesus Rodríguez (Real Betis, 19)

◎ 11.65 — Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad, 23)

◎ 11.54 — Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid, 32)

◎ 11.47 — Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, 17)

◎ 11.12 — Carlos Martín (Deportivo Alavés, 23)



Jesus Rodríguez… pic.twitter.com/3cNkR9cIYK — DataMB (@DataMB_) June 18, 2025

Rodriguez also has the most progressive action rate among all under-23 wingers in the top five European leagues. His underlying numbers are extremely impressive, and it is no surprise that top clubs like Liverpool are keen on him.

⚡️ Top 5 League U23 Wingers: Progressive action rate



◉ Jesús Rodríguez — 31.14%

◎ Yankuba Minteh — 30.51%

◎ Jamie Gittens — 29.09%

◎ Malick Fofana — 28.60%

◎ Lamine Yamal — 27.79%



📊 https://t.co/McR5zrPSJm https://t.co/FpPnRv73j4 pic.twitter.com/2wJF9Lfnz7 — DataMB (@DataMB_) June 16, 2025

Finally, the La Liga attacker has done extremely well when it comes to progressive carries per 90 minutes as well.

(U20) Most progressive carries per 90 in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues



◉ 5.30 — Malick Fofana (Lyon, 20)

◉ 5.21 — Jamie Gittens (Dortmund, 20)

◎ 5.06 — Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, 17)

◎ 4.99 — Jesús Rodríguez (Real Betis, 19)

◎ 4.36 — Alejandro Garnacho (Man United, 20)



📊… pic.twitter.com/Q1247zFPwc — DataMB (@DataMB_) June 17, 2025

Liverpool have done well to nurture young players over the years, and there is no doubt that the 19-year-old is a prodigious young talent. They could groom him into a future star.