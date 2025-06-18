Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, smiles during a press conference. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window.

As per TEAMtalk, they remain confident of signing the 27-year-old this summer. He is the number one target for the Red Devils, and Manchester United believe that a strong relationship with manager Ruben Amorim could help get the deal done.

The striker has been on the radar of Arsenal as well.

Can Amorim help get the deal done?

The Manchester United manager signed the Swedish International striker for the Portuguese club during his time at Sporting CP. It will be interesting to see if he can convince the player to move to Old Trafford now.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a reliable goal scorer, and the 27-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition. He scored 54 goals last season, and he is certainly an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United need to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United have already signed a dynamic attacker like Matheus Cunha from Wolves, but they need more depth in the attack. They need a reliable centre forward. The 27-year-old Swedish International certainly fits the profile.

The opportunity to join a big club in the Premier League will be exciting for Viktor Gyokeres as well. This could be the ideal next step in his career. He has proven himself in Portugal, and he will look to test himself at a high level.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a deal with his club. He is likely to be an expensive acquisition this summer. The player is highly rated across Europe, and his teammate has described him as a “complete player”. Apart from his ability to score goals, he will help create opportunities for his teammates as well. The player picked up 13 assists last season.

He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. If the transfer goes through.