Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shouts instructions to his players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are plotting an ambitious move to sign the Barcelona attacker Raphinha this summer.

The Brazilian winger has been exceptional for the Spanish champions last season, and he was one of the best players in the world. According to Fichajes, Manchester United have put an offer of €150 million on the table.

He scored 34 goals last season and picked up 25 assists as well. Raphinha might just end up winning the Ballon d’Or.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona decide to accept the offer. The proposal has certainly left the club hierarchy surprised. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with him as well.

Raphinha set for Premier League return?

The Brazilian has played in the Premier League before with Leeds United, and he was outstanding for them. There is no doubt that he could transform Manchester United in the attack. They need a dynamic attacker like Raphinha, who will be able to slot into multiple attacking roles and chip in with goals and creativity. He has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and Manchester United would do well to secure his signature.

The 28-year-old attacker is one of the best in the world, and it remains to be seen whether he is open to joining a club without UEFA Champions League football next season. He will want to compete at the highest level and win major trophies.

Can Man United convince the Brazilian?

Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they might not be an attractive destination for him. On the other hand, he has just won the league title with Barcelona, and they made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season as well. They are in a position to fight for major trophies regularly.

It would be a surprise if he decided to leave the Spanish club this summer.

Having said that, Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and turning down €150 million for the player could be difficult for them. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.