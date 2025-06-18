Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United is fouled by Moises Caicedo of Chelsea. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in signing the Brighton striker Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have already ‘approached’ the Premier League club regarding a move for the 23-year-old Brazilian striker. Meanwhile, the player is ‘highly appreciated’ by Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

🚨🔵 Understand Chelsea have Brighton’s João Pedro as one of the targets on their shortlist for this summer, highly appreciated.



Initial contacts took place to be informed on situation, as João can leave this summer.



⚪️⚫️ Newcastle already approached Brighton this week. pic.twitter.com/X98wsaN37i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2025

Where will Pedro end up?

Chelsea need more depth in the attacking unit. Pedro could support Nicolas Jackson in the attack next season. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has also confirmed that Newcastle are pushing to sign the player. Chelsea are looking at him as an alternative to Christopher Nkunku, who is likely to leave the club this summer. Pedro scored 10 goals and picked up seven assists last season.

Chelsea have added Joao Pedro as one option, but Newcastle are still the only club engaged in talks for now.



Pedro only discussed in mid-June after Liam Delap arrived, with Chelsea seeking a different a different attacking profile with the expectation Christopher Nkunku leaves.… pic.twitter.com/p4ANzRdCRB — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 18, 2025

Chelsea and Newcastle need Joao Pedro

Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to fight for major trophies. They need more quality on the side in order to match up to the European elite. They could have an advantage in the race because the player wants to live in London.

Similarly, Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League as well. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak, and he needs more support in the attack.

It is fair to assume that both clubs will have to pay a premium in order to sign the player. He is highly rated at Brighton, and they are under no pressure to sell him. They will only let him live on their terms, and the two clubs will have to pay a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done.