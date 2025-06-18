Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks dejected. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Newcastle are keen on the Ivorian defender, and they are keeping tabs on the Brighton striker Joao Pedro as well.

The African defender is reportedly valued at £67 million.

Ousmane Diomande would be a solid investment

The 21-year-old central defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Newcastle. They need to tighten up at the back in order to do well in the Champions League next season.

It is no surprise that they are keen on signing the African powerhouse this summer. He is highly rated across Europe, and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class defender. He has the physicality to do well in English football, and he could form a solid partnership with Sven Botman.

Newcastle are a big club with an exciting project, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the player. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal with the Portuguese club.

Future asset for the Magpies

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the 21-year-old could prove to be a bargain in future. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Newcastle and fight for trophies next season. Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they managed to win a domestic cup as well. They will look to build on it and push for major trophies next year.

They will need to bring in quality players, and Diomande certainly fits the profile.