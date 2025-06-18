Journalist reveals “serious” interest in Arsenal star who could run down contract

Arsenal FC logo (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has serious interest from AC Milan this summer, but could wait to leave on a free transfer next year, according to Charles Watts.

Writing in this week’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, Watts provided some insight into Zinchenko’s situation, making it clear that the Ukraine international could leave the Emirates Stadium.

There’s more competition for a place at left-back in Mikel Arteta’s side now, meaning Zinchenko has fallen down the pecking order and played less often in the last year or so.

Myles Lewis-Skelly now looks like the first choice on the left-hand side of the back four, meaning there’s also been some speculation about Milan wanting Riccardo Calafiori.

Charles Watts on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori

Discussing the left-back situation, Watts explained that Arsenal surely wouldn’t be letting Calafiori go this summer, though Zinchenko would be available.

He did add, however, that he could see the former Manchester City defender running down his contract and leaving on a free transfer next year.

“I still think Riccardo Calafiori will have a big role to play for Arsenal next season, even with the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly,” Watts said.

“I’ve seen suggestions of a potential exit this summer, with AC Milan pushing for him, but I can’t see it myself. I think he’s got so much to offer and we only scratched the surface with him last season in terms of what he can bring.”

He added: “It’s a different story with Oleksandr Zinchenko. He is a player Arsenal are open to selling and the word from Italy is that Milan’s interest in him is serious.

“Wages could be an issue there, however. I’m not sure Zinchenko will be in a rush to leave. He has a year left on his deal and he’s getting money at Arsenal that I don’t see him getting elsewhere, especially in Italy.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if he stays and sees out his contract before assessing his options as a free agent this time next year.”

