‘I wouldn’t be surprised’ – Pundit tips Liverpool star to make controversial Arsenal move

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez is widely expected to leave the club this summer

Manager Arne Slot is looking for a more lethal attacker to become a part of his Premier League winning side.

The Uruguayan attacker struggled to perform last season as he only scored seven goals for the Merseyside club.

Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan are both keen on providing Nunez a way out of Anfield this summer as speculation over the attacker’s future increases in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are looking for a Nunez replacement

The Reds have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen to replace Nunez this summer.

Former Liverpool player and football pundit Dean Saunders has now suggested that a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal could help Nunez regain his form and revive his career.

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League title race to the Reds, are looking for a new attacker this summer and Saunders feels Mikel Arteta’s side could be the right club for the former Benfica man.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders said:

“Is there any fan out there that if the club was linked with Nunez would be disappointed? I agree that he’s not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals, or anywhere [else]. The people they’ve got lined up, they’re all gambles. Every striker you bring in from different leagues into the Premier League, you’re like: ‘Fingers crossed’, because you’ve got to be good to score goals in the Premier League.

“At least he’s played in the Premier League for three years. And you know what you’re going to get, he works his socks off, so even if he doesn’t score, he’s not a passenger and that’s why the Liverpool fans like him.”

Can Darwin Nunez perform well at Arsenal?

Nunez has had a mixed spell at Liverpool, with flashes of brilliance overshadowed by inconsistency and missed chances.

A change of scenery and a manager with a different style might help rebuild his confidence and efficiency.

However, Arsenal’s system requires a technically sharp striker who links play and presses smartly.

Nunez’s decision-making and first touch have often been criticised, issues that could limit his role in Arteta’s structure.

The attacker would be more suited to a club like Atletico Madrid who have shown interest in signing him this summer.

