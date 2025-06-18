Report: Liverpool launch ambitious move to sign ‘relentless’ striker in swap deal

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made a bold move in the summer transfer window, entering discussions with Napoli over a possible swap deal involving club stars Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa in exchange for prolific striker Victor Osimhen, according to Teamtalk.

The Premier League champions are looking to strengthen their attack for next season and see Osimhen as a player who can take their attack to the next level.

Having seen Darwin Nunez struggle to perform, Arne Slot is ready to make a move for a new striker to become a part of his attack next season and support Mohamed Salah in sharing the burden of scoring goals at the club.

Darwin Nunez has interest from Serie A clubs

Napoli and AC Milan are keen on signing Nunez this summer and the Reds are looking to use the opportunity of Napoli’s interest in Nunez to sign their striker Osimhen.

The Nigerian attacker, who spent the last season on loan at Galatasaray, is heading for a permanent exit from the Serie A club this summer.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals for Galatasaray last season and once again proved his talent at the highest stage.

With a title-winning campaign behind them, the Reds are now targeting a top-class striker following their signing of Jeremie Frimpong.

Slot is close to completing the signings of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen as well as Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth which shows his intent to keep Liverpool at the top of English football.

Victor Osimhen can transform Liverpool

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in world football, with his combination of pace, strength, and clinical finishing.

Early discussions suggest Nunez and Chiesa could form part of a direct swap for Osimhen.

The swap could sidestep part of Napoli’s €75m (£63m) release clause, although they remain intent on recouping substantial funds.

Osimhen’s camp has been approached directly and is known to favour a move to a Champions League club, Liverpool’s qualification for Europe’s top competition remains crucial to the deal.

Nigeria’s Troost‑Ekong believes Osimhen is destined for the Premier League and said:

His qualities are his tenacity, he’s relentless, he’ll chase down every ball. In the air he’s amazing … If he’s one‑on‑one in the box, or you cross it in, he’s going to score.”

‘I wouldn’t be surprised’ – Pundit tips Liverpool star to make controversial Arsenal move

