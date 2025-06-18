After Wirtz and Kerkez: Fabrizio Romano names ‘concrete’ transfer target of Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Hugo Ekitike as a “concrete target” in their pursuit of a new centre-forward this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano points out that Liverpool’s renewed interest in Ekitike is directly tied to the uncertain future of Darwin Nunez.

With Nunez linked with a move away from Anfield due to the increasing interest from Napoli, the Premier League champions are ready to replace him this summer.

Following the signing of Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, the Reds are looking to complete two promising deals for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are focusing on a new striker

After those two deals, their focus will turn towards signing a new striker who can lead their attack this summer.

While they have been linked with several attackers this summer including Victor Osimhen, Romano has claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitike is a concrete target for them.

“Don’t forget how Liverpool are involved in the story for Hugo Ekitike,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Because Liverpool are waiting to find a solution for Darwin Nunez. Darwin is expected to leave Liverpool. Napoli are in contact with the player’s camp, so Napoli are on it.

“There is also interest from more European clubs, but also from Saudi. Darwin was a top target in Saudi in January, and Darwin remains a target for this summer transfer window for Saudi clubs.

“And so let’s also follow the Darwin Nunez situation, because, with Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool.”

Hugo Ekitike has impressed in the Bundesliga

Ekitike has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, rising to prominence at the Bundesliga club.

The attacker showed his quality last season by scoring 22 goals for the German club and also provided 12 assists which shows his creativity.

Frankfurt are reportedly demanding around €100 million for his signature which would require the Reds to pay another massive transfer fee after the imminent signing of Wirtz.

If Liverpool can conclude the deal, Ekitike would be the latest in a string of high-impact summer signings as the Reds look to refresh their squad and maintain Premier League dominance.

