Sky Sports journo: Chelsea enquire about Belgian but Bundesliga star remains priority

Chelsea are actively working to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 season and have made an enquiry regarding highly-rated Belgian winger Malick Fofana, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 20-year-old, currently plying his trade at Olympique Lyonnais, has emerged as one of several names on the club’s shortlist as they prepare for a critical summer transfer window.

Fofana has drawn attention for his pace and creativity in the final third, making him an exciting long-term prospect.

While he is not yet the top target for the west London side, Chelsea’s interest signals their intent to explore multiple options in the market as they look to bring fresh energy and depth to their wide positions.

Chelsea have set their sights on Malick Fofana

The Belgian youth international is viewed as a player with significant upside and could be an impressive addition should other priority targets prove difficult to land.

Despite Fofana being considered, Chelsea’s primary focus remains on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the young English winger currently with Borussia Dortmund, as reported by Plettenberg.

The Blues have already reached a verbal agreement with the player, and talks have been ongoing for several weeks.

Bynoe-Gittens, who enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Bundesliga, is seen as a versatile attacking threat, capable of playing on either wing.

Blues face Arsenal competition for Dortmund star

However, negotiations with Borussia Dortmund are proving to be a significant hurdle. The German club are reportedly demanding a total package of €65 million including bonuses for the England youth international, an amount Chelsea are still evaluating.

Another hurdle in the race to sign Gittens is Arsenal’s interest in the Dortmund star.

While the Premier League side remains keen to get the deal done, they are unwilling to overpay and are exploring alternative targets like Fofana in case talks with Dortmund collapse.

Whether the club finalises a deal for Bynoe-Gittens or moves for alternatives like Fofana, it’s clear that they are exploring attacking and creative options in the market.

