Tottenham concede defeat in race for 20-goal attacker, player is heading to join rivals

Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, after learning that the player has set his sights firmly on a move to Manchester United, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Spurs had been monitoring the Cameroon international as a potential attacking reinforcement this summer, but are now unlikely to pursue a deal further due to the player’s clear preference.

Mbeumo, who has been a standout performer for Brentford over the past few seasons, is attracting significant interest following another productive campaign in the Premier League.

Tottenham wanted Mbeumo to address their goal scoring issues

The 25-year-old attacker scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season and caught the attention of the top clubs in England.

His versatility, ability to play across the front line and consistency in both goals and assists had made him an appealing target for top-six clubs, with both Man United and Tottenham showing serious interested in signing him.

However, recent developments have seen United take a commanding lead in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Mbeumo is believed to be fully focused on a move to Old Trafford, having informed his representatives that his preference is to join Ruben Amorim’s project.

Mbuemo has set sights on Old Trafford move

The player is willing to sacrifice playing in the Champions League next season in order to seal a move to Man United.

With new head coach Thomas Frank aiming to reshape the squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Spurs will continue to explore other attacking options, but a move for Mbeumo is now considered off the table unless there is a dramatic late shift in circumstances.

For Man United, this development puts them in pole position to secure one of the Premier League’s best attackers.

Spurs may shift their attention towards another target this summer, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

