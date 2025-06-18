Thomas Frank looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Richard Rios from Palmeiras this summer.

The 25-year-old could be on his way out of the club this summer, and Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are keen on him as well. All three clubs will be hoping to sign the player, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money.

According to journalist Eduardo Burgos, Rios could cost around $20-25 million (£15-20 million). That is a very reasonable asking price for a player of his potential. He has been a key player for club and country over the last 12 months, and he could prove to be a solid acquisition.

Tottenham could use Richard Rios

Tottenham need more defensive cover, physicality and drive in the midfield.

The 25-year-old Colombian could be the ideal acquisition. In addition to his defensive contributions, he will help drive the team forward and create opportunities for his teammates as well. He has the tools to develop into a complete midfielder.

Although his passing can be a bit erratic, he has age on his side, and he could improve with coaching and experience.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are interested in the Colombian

Meanwhile, Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need more quality in the squad. Signing the 25-year-old midfielder will help them improve. They have an ambitious project, and the opportunity to play for them could be exciting for the South American as well.

As far as Crystal Palace are concerned, they managed to win the FA Cup last season and they will be competing in Europe. They could be an attractive destination for the player as well.

The asking price is quite reasonable, and all three clubs have the resources to afford him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.