Southampton attacker Tyler Dibling has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and he has been urged to join Everton or West Ham United.

The player is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Liverpool as well. However, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the player to choose Everton or West Ham over Liverpool.

There is no doubt that the 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but Agbonlahor believes that he is too young for a big move to Liverpool right now.

He said on talkSPORT: “We were talking about Delap [before]. Dibling; Can he go to an Everton or a West Ham and show it for a couple of seasons?” Agbonlahor wonders. “He’s too young for that big move to Liverpool.”

He needs regular game time

Dibling might struggle for regular gametime at the Merseyside club, and it certainly makes sense for him to join a club like Everton or West Ham for now. He is likely to get regular gametime at the London club or Everton.

Meanwhile, Everton and West Ham have looked toothless in the attack last season, and they could use more depth in the final third. The 19-year-old will add pace and unpredictability to the side.

Tyler Dibling deserves a Premier League move

It will be interesting to see if any club decides to come forward with an offer for him in the coming weeks. He is reportedly valued at £100 million.

He’s too good to play in the Championship, and he will want to return to the Premier League. Southampton have been relegated, and they are powerless to stop their key players from leaving. They will want to hold onto the young attacker for as long as possible, but he is likely to push for a move away.

It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually. Liverpool could use more depth in the wide areas, and signing the 19-year-old would be a solid investment for them. However, the move might not be ideal for the player. He needs to concentrate on playing regularly and continuing his development. Sitting on the bench at a big club will be detrimental to his growth.