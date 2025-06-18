Trent Alexander-Arnold during his Real Madrid press conference (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

England International defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been handed his Real Madrid debut in the FIFA Club World Cup against Al Hilal today.

The 26-year-old would have expected to put on a defining performance for his new club on his debut. However, things have not gone according to plan for him in the first half of the Club World Cup game.

He joined Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this summer, and he will look to help them with major trophies next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first 45 minutes for Real Madrid:



💪 0 Tackles won

🧱 0 Ground duels won

👥 0 Aerial duels won

❌ 1 Foul committed pic.twitter.com/rc0OpJonpt — LiveScore (@livescore) June 18, 2025

Poor first-half on Real Madrid debut

Not only did he lose the most number of duels for Real Madrid in the first 45 minutes, but his poor positioning also led to a goal for the Saudi Arabian outfit. However, the goal was overturned due to offside. The former Liverpool defender lost his man, and Renan Lodi converted from a tight angle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to improve defensively

The 26-year-old has been heavily criticised for his poor defensive performances during his time in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether he can improve in the coming months. Real Madrid will certainly expect better defensive performances from their first-choice right back if they are to win major trophies next season.

There is no doubt that the England International is a terrific player going forward, but he needs to get over his defensive issues if he wants to establish himself as one of the best players in the world. He has cost Liverpool valuable points with his defensive mistakes in the past.

That said, he remains an asset for any team going forward, and he will look to help his team carve out opportunities from the deep with his accurate passing and vision.

Video courtesy DAZN