Arsenal enquire about signing Premier League star Guardiola called ‘exceptional player’

Arsenal have reportedly made informal enquiries into Aston Villa’s versatile midfielder Morgan Rogers.

According to GiveMeSport, these early checks suggest Rogers is now firmly on Arsenal’s radar, as they evaluate potential additions to their attacking midfield ranks.

Rogers has emerged as one of England’s most versatile young talents, showcasing his quality to not only create goals but also score them while playing for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

He scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists last season in all competitions for the Villans, including a memorable hat-trick in the Champions League against Celtic.

Arsenal have been impressed with Morgan Rogers

That form has not gone unnoticed at the Emirates, where Mikel Arteta is said to be a keen admirer of Rogers’ versatility and creativity.

Arsenal’s recruitment team see the 22-year-old as a potential addition who could fit seamlessly into Arteta’s fluid attacking system.

While no formal bid has been lodged, Arsenal are understood to be seriously considering a move for the versatile attacker. However, Aston Villa’s stance is clear, only a substantial offer would bring them to the negotiating table.

Villa have set a high valuation of Rogers

The Midlands club are determined to keep hold of Rogers, viewing him as a key part of their future under Emery.

With the player tied to a long-term contract until 2030, Villa hold a strong position and are under no immediate pressure to sell.

A report from Teamtalk has claimed that Villa are set to demand a whopping £80m for the English talent and also mentioned Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the player.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Rogers and called him an ‘exceptional player’, while also showing his regret at how his club allowed a player as talented as Rogers leave.

The Gunners are also interested in a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

