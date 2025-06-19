Arsenal have 11 days to complete Aston Villa transfer deal

Ollie Watkins celebrates a goal for Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have just eleven days to get a transfer deal done for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins due to the PSR deadline.

It’s been widely reported that Villa could be under pressure to make player sales in order to keep in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Still, the deadline for making those sales is in just over a week’s time, so Arsenal might not have long to get Watkins in for a favourable fee, according to a report from football.london.

The Gunners are being linked with Benjamin Sesko and other strikers this summer, with Watkins also one name on their radar.

The England international was first targeted by Arsenal back in January, with Villa turning down a bid at that time.

Could Arsenal still sign Ollie Watkins?

Although some transfers can move quite quickly, eleven days is really not very long for a major saga like this to be resolved.

One imagines Sesko will remain Arsenal’s priority, so that might mean Watkins stays where is for the time being.

That will be good news for Villa fans, as the 29-year-old remains a crucially important player for Unai Emery’s side, and would be hard for them to replace.

Who else could Villa sell this summer?

Still, AVFC have had to make some unwanted sales in recent times, with Douglas Luiz leaving to join Juventus last summer, and Jhon Duran making the move to Al Nassr in January.

There’ll surely continue to be some speculation about Watkins, and perhaps other big names like Morgan Rogers at Villa Park.

It could be that Villa will need to sell before they can buy, so it will be interesting to see who ends up making way.