“Would bring something great” – Arsenal legend urges them to sign underrated star who “can score and assist”

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Rodrygo Goes and Mikel Arteta
Rodrygo Goes and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Megan Briggs, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners should try signing versatile Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international has not always been a regular starter due to there being so much in the way of competition for places at the Bernabeu, so it could soon make sense for him to move on.

Petit is a big fan of Rodrygo’s qualities, and insists Arsenal need to splash the cash on top players like this.

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal very close to major silverware in the last few years without quite getting over the line, so this will undoubtedly be an important transfer window for the club.

Rodrygo Goes looks ideal for Arsenal

Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid against Al Hilal at the Club World Cup
Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid against Al Hilal at the Club World Cup (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Rodrygo can play on the left, the right, or as a central striker, so it seems a no-brainer to try to swoop if he’s at all unsettled at Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old finished with 13 goals and eight assists in all club competitions this season, and if he played regularly he could surely contribute even more.

Arsenal would surely be getting a pretty significant upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard if Rodrygo came in, and Petit has urged them to get a deal of this calibre done.

Emmanuel Petit on Arsenal’s Rodrygo links

“I love Rodrygo as a player,” Petit told talkSPORTBET.

He added: “I love his commitment on the pitch and he can score and assist, he works hard and shows humility.

I think he would bring something great to Arsenal.

“Benjamin Sesko is an option, Mohammed Kudus is another one, there is Alexander Isak, Nico Williams, but all players that Arsenal would face competition for,’ the 1998 World Cup winner added.

“Arsenal have to do something important, they have to splash a lot of money, there is no choice, but to put that money on the table and convince them that this is the season Arsenal will win a major trophy.”

