“Confirmed” – Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal set to pay more than €60m for “very clever” star

Fabrizio Romano and the Arsenal FC logo (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has once again confirmed that Arsenal’s move to sign Martin Zubimendi is a “here we go”, and that he’ll move for slightly above €60m.

The Gunners are prepared to go slightly over the €60m fee that is Zubimendi’s release clause with Real Sociedad, so that they can pay for the Spain international in instalments.

Zubimendi had also been linked with Real Madrid, but it seems there has been no late hijack and that the 26-year-old will be heading to the Emirates Stadium.

See below for Romano’s latest X post on Zubimendi as he explains how Arsenal are paying for this deal…

???? Arsenal will pay slightly more than €60m release clause as part of the pact with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi deal. The fee will be bit higher but allowing payment in installments as clubs share excellent relationship. Here we go, confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/nP4lzokdFf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2025

Romano said: “Arsenal will pay slightly more than €60m release clause as part of the pact with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi deal. The fee will be bit higher but allowing payment in instalments as clubs share excellent relationship. Here we go, confirmed.”

Martin Zubimendi earns special praise

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has discussed what kind of impact Zubimendi can have at Arsenal.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Balague made it clear just how highly he rates this “very clever” midfield player, who can do a variety of jobs in the middle of the park.

“His passing might sound simple, but he generally chooses well the one pass to do,” Balague said.

“He hardly ever loses the ball and that helps with fluidity and team confidence. He reads the game very well, without being the fastest midfielder – he has the puzzle of the team in his head.

“He is lately more up to driving with the ball and even getting into the box, and he would do that if he feels his team-mates can cover for him.

“But his main job is to help with build-up, sometimes going at the level of the centre-backs – make the game fluid, find the man with space, push the team forward, and do the same when it is the matter of applying pressure.

“He is very clever when it comes to deciding when to go or when not to go. A team player, a quiet leader. A key cog in the machine.”

Arsenal needed a new signing in midfield

Zubimendi joins Arsenal as they just bid farewell to Jorginho, while Thomas Partey is also out of contract this summer.

And according to another post from Romano, it seems talks over a new deal with the Ghana international have not progressed…

???? Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing. No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days. Thomas would be available as free agent. pic.twitter.com/4AfD8rUjgi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2025

Partey and Jorginho were key players for Arsenal and fans will have to hope that Zubimendi can settle quickly and help replace them.

Mikel Arteta also has decent depth in that position with the likes of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, while Myles Lewis-Skelly could probably also play there if needed.