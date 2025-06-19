(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich made a remarkable start to their Club World Cup campaign after beating Auckland City 10-0.

A hat-trick from Jamal Musiala as well as goals from Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Sacha Boey ensued a memorable win for Vincent Kompany’s men.

Watch Bayern v Boca for FREE with DAZN on any device!

Among the top clubs to take part in the competition this summer, Bayern have made the best possible start and clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid would be keeping a close eye on how the German giants perform.

It is clear to see why Bayern Munich are one of the favourites to win the competition.

A squad full of attacking and creative talent that can beat any team in the world on their day.

The Bundesliga champions face Boca Juniors from Argentina next, who played a 2-2 draw in their first match of the competition against Benfica.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Boca

At this time of the year, club football is mostly overtaken by international football but that is not the case this summer.

The inaugural Club World Cup has raised the excitement levels of football fans around the world and particularly of those who are watching their team fight for the competition.

Football fans eager to catch the action from this summer’s Club World Cup can do so via DAZN, which is offering a free live streaming service for the tournament.

As anticipation builds for what promises to be a competitive international club competition as we progress, DAZN’s offer provides the best way for the fans to keep up with the action.

Bayern’s chances to win the competition

Bayern Munich are no strangers to success on the world stage. Their domestic as well as European dominance is widely acknowledged.

The Bavarians aim to add another Club World Cup title to their rich history. Boasting attacking talents like Harry Kane, Musiala, Olise, Sane, Muller and others as well as defensive solidity in the shape of new signing Jonathan Tah, they will be one of the most feared teams in the competition as we move ahead.

Bayern’s depth, Champions League pedigree and experience give them a strong edge.