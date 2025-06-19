Former Chelsea manager considering Blues transfer raid this summer

Thomas Tuchel and Maurizio Sarri (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to sign Blues left-back Ben Chilwell for Lazio this summer, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Pedulla explained that there are a number of names on Sarri’s list of targets in that position for Lazio, with Chilwell among them.

Another is also someone with Chelsea connections – former Blues left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is currently on the books at West Ham United.

Chilwell has previously been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, as per the Daily Mail and others, and it now looks like he could earn a surprise move to Serie A.

Ben Chilwell to leave Chelsea for Lazio?

Writing in today’s column, Pedulla said: “The names on Maurizio Sarri’s wishlist are already known: Emerson Palmeri (who has high wages), Ben Chilwell, or Aaron Martin for the left flank. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Giovanni Fabbian in midfield. Giacomo Raspadori for the attack.

“Raspadori intrigues Sarri because he can play either as a centre forward or as a winger, similar to Dries Mertens, who, under Sarri, started as a winger before realising his potential as a centre forward in an emergency situation.

“Important note: these are players Lazio like. The rest still needs to develop. There’s no point in getting carried away. Expect slow progress unless surprises occur.”

What else could Chelsea do at left-back?

Chelsea might do well to offload an unwanted backup player like Chilwell as it could free up room for Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato.

Chelsea have held talks over Hato, though the versatile Dutch defender, who can operate well as a centre-back or left-back, also has admirers in Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella is currently first choice in that position for Enzo Maresca’s side, but it’s probably somewhere the west London giants will feel they could strengthen in this summer.