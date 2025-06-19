(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has attracted the attention of the top Premier League clubs including Arsenal who are looking to sign a new attacker.

The Gunners are reportedly the leading contenders to the sign Bundesliga star this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are not alone in the race to sign the RB Leipzig front man with their Premier League rivals Manchester United also in the race.

We take a closer look at his background, his playing style, his stats and what he can offer to any club who sign him this summer.

Who is Benjamin Sesko? Background and early career

Sesko is a Slovenian professional footballer known for his height, pace, and clinical finishing.

He plays as a striker for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga and the Slovenia national team.

Often compared to Erling Haaland due to his physical attributes and playing style, Sesko is considered one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.

He played for several Slovenian youth clubs including Radede, Rudar Trbovlje, and Domzale.

In 2019, at just 16 years old, he signed for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, a club renowned for developing young talent.

Initially, he played for Salzburg’s feeder team FC Liefering, in Austria’s second division, where he impressed with his goal-scoring ability. He scored 21 goals in 29 games in the Austrian second division, drawing widespread attention.

After being promoted to the senior team, he contributed with goals and assists in domestic and European competition, continuing his steady rise.

He officially joined Leipzig in 2023, as part of Red Bull’s internal talent pipeline, stepping up to the Bundesliga and showcasing his talents at a higher level.

Career stats and achievements

Sesko has a brilliant goal scoring record for the German club and it is not a surprise to see some of the top clubs looking to sign him.

He moved to RB Leipzig in 2023, continuing his development within the Red Bull football system.

He has made 38 appearances for the German club, scoring 18 goals and assisting 5 more.

Club Years Appearances Goals Assists FC Liefering 2019 – 2021 44 22 6 RB Salzburg 2021- 2023 55 21 8 RB Leipzig 2023 – Present 87 39 8

Yusuf Poulsen, Sesko’s RB Leipzig teammate has praised the attacker by saying:

“He’s the best I’ve played with. If you look at his abilities, he has everything a top number nine needs… strength, shooting, technique, everything.”

Leipzig’s technical director Christopher Vivell said:

“Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer…”

The attacker is a fan of former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Sesko said:

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic was my idol… I was looking at him… it makes me really happy when I see that kind of player.”

2025 Summer Transfer Window

Arsenal have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Sesko. With Mikel Arteta keen to add a physical presence up front to complement the creativity of players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Sesko has become a top target.

Chelsea are also monitoring Sesko, as they continue their search for a consistent goalscorer. Despite investing in several attacking players in recent windows, the Blues have lacked a true No. 9 presence.

Due to their lack of a prolific attacker at the club, Man United are also among the clubs taking a closer look at the Bundesliga striker.

While the Premier League is the likeliest destination, other top European clubs have reportedly expressed interest. AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be tracking him.

His profile fits the modern game perfectly, tall, fast, technically sharp. The next few weeks could decide the player’s future and where he is going to play next season.