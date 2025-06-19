“I am 100% convinced…” – Arsenal transfer target’s agent breaks silence amid lengthy saga

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig against Stuttgart (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The agent of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has spoken to Fabrizio Romano about his future in an interview for Give Me Sport.

There has been plenty written about Sesko and interest from Arsenal this summer, but for now there’s seemingly still no final agreement in place for a move.

Still, despite Arsenal also being linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Swedish goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, a report from Record recently stated that Sesko was the Gunners’ priority target up front.

Now Romano has obtained quotes from Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic, who has provided some insight into the Slovenia international’s situation, without giving too much away.

Benjamin Sesko won’t fight RB Leipzig for transfer

Crucially, however, it seems that Sesko and his representatives are keen to leave Leipzig as amicably as possible.

The 22-year-old, who scored 39 goals across two seasons in Germany, is seemingly not prepared to force his way out of the club and his agent even suggested he could stay there for longer.