“I am 100% convinced…” – Arsenal transfer target’s agent breaks silence amid lengthy saga

The agent of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has spoken to Fabrizio Romano about his future in an interview for Give Me Sport.
There has been plenty written about Sesko and interest from Arsenal this summer, but for now there’s seemingly still no final agreement in place for a move.
Still, despite Arsenal also being linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Swedish goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, a report from Record recently stated that Sesko was the Gunners’ priority target up front.
Now Romano has obtained quotes from Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic, who has provided some insight into the Slovenia international’s situation, without giving too much away.
Benjamin Sesko won’t fight RB Leipzig for transfer
Crucially, however, it seems that Sesko and his representatives are keen to leave Leipzig as amicably as possible.
The 22-year-old, who scored 39 goals across two seasons in Germany, is seemingly not prepared to force his way out of the club and his agent even suggested he could stay there for longer.
“Let me tell you: Sesko is not competing with anyone,” Basanovic said.
“It’s him vs him every day. We have a clear plan for the future and media speculation doesn’t affect us.
“Sesko is not just a striker, he is a special striker.”
Talk of fighting for lower Sesko fee is not true
His agent also denied claims that he and Sesko are pushing for Leipzig to lower their demands.
“This is far from truth! We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100% convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it,” he said.
“It can be next week… or next year, or in 3 years!”
He added: “Even if there may be – or will be – a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig.
“I believe this is not the right way, because the way you actually exit from the club shows your values. Values that you are bringing into a new club.
“I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in football world should be more respect.
“So that’s why we do things in the right way or we don’t do them. It’s very simple, even maybe in the media it looks very complicated.”
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment