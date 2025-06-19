Chelsea enter race to sign Liverpool target who is being eyed as a Darwin Nunez replacement

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro as one of their priority targets for the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward is highly appreciated by the Blues’ recruitment team who are looking to add firepower to their attack for next season.

Initial contact has already taken place between Chelsea and Brighton, with the Stamford Bridge club seeking clarity on Pedro’s availability and potential valuation.

While no formal offer has yet been submitted, Chelsea are expected to step up their interest in the coming weeks as they finalise their shortlist of attacking targets for the 2025/26 season.

Chelsea target Pedro wants to leave Brighton

Pedro is understood to be open to a move this summer, with Brighton unlikely to stand in his way if the right offer comes in.

After joining the Seagulls from Watford in 2023 for a club-record fee, the Brazilian has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League, impressing with creativity and goal scoring quality.

Pedro contributed 10 goals and 7 assists in all competitions during the 2024/25 season.

His ability to operate both as a centre-forward and a second striker has made him a highly demanded player in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are not alone in their pursuit. Newcastle United have already made their move, having approached Brighton earlier this week to discuss a possible deal.

Newcastle United have also enquired about Pedro

Eddie Howe’s side are also aiming to strengthen their frontline and see Pedro as a strong candidate to complement Alexander Isak or potentially replace Callum Wilson.

The Magpies’ early interest could spark a bidding war, especially with Brighton known for driving hard bargains for their top talents.

With competition from Newcastle heating up, and Brighton open to a sale at the right price, the Magpies and the Blues could be involved in a transfer battle this summer to sign the Brazilian attacker.

Premier League champions Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the Brighton attacker as they look to replace Darwin Nunez this summer.

