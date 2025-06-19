Flamengo vs Chelsea Live Stream – a guide for Blues’ next Club World Cup match

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Chelsea players celebrate scoring against LAFC at the Club World Cup
Chelsea players celebrate scoring against LAFC at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea got off to a winning start to the Club World Cup with a 2-0 win over LAFC earlier this week, and they’ll be taking on Flamengo next.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be one of the favourites for this new-look summer tournament, which is a major expansion of the old Club World Cup that Chelsea have also won in the past.

Watch Chelsea v Flamengo for FREE with DAZN on any device!

We’ve also seen the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City competing for the trophy before, but they’d previously only play a semi-final and a final.

Now there are enough teams for a full tournament, and Chelsea are in Group D as they look for another three points tomorrow evening.

How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea

Chelsea players pose for their team photo at the Club World Cup
Chelsea players pose for their team photo at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It’s not often we get extra club football during the summer, so there’ll surely be plenty of Chelsea fans eager to see how their team gets on in this competition.

The best way to live stream the Club World Cup is with DAZN, who are offering a free service this summer, which can also be upgraded to a premium service.

DAZN’s free offer means ads during games, and no replays or extended highlights, but it’s still a pretty tempting deal that will surely get Blues fans and others signing up quickly.

Chelsea’s new signings on show at the Club World Cup

We saw Trent Alexander-Arnold making his Real Madrid debut in this tournament yesterday, and it’s also a chance for Chelsea fans to see their new striker Liam Delap in action.

The talented young English striker recently joined CFC from Ipswich Town, and made an immediate impact off the bench against LAFC.

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel and Maurizio Sarri
Former Chelsea manager considering Blues transfer raid this summer
Arsenal flag at the Emirates Stadium with yellow 'breaking news' banner
‘Not advancing’ – Fabrizio Romano issues concerning Arsenal update
Rafael Leao celebrates with his AC Milan teammates
Journalist hints Bayern Munich could move for Arsenal transfer target who can play multiple roles

Delap’s cross was converted by Enzo Fernandez to make it 2-0 and seal the game for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Nicolas Jackson had started the game, and set up the opening goal for Pedro Neto, but if Delap can continue to impress like this then he’ll surely give Jackson a run for his money in terms of holding on to this starting place at Stamford Bridge next season.

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *