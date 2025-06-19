Chelsea players celebrate scoring against LAFC at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea got off to a winning start to the Club World Cup with a 2-0 win over LAFC earlier this week, and they’ll be taking on Flamengo next.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be one of the favourites for this new-look summer tournament, which is a major expansion of the old Club World Cup that Chelsea have also won in the past.

Watch Chelsea v Flamengo for FREE with DAZN on any device!

We’ve also seen the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City competing for the trophy before, but they’d previously only play a semi-final and a final.

Now there are enough teams for a full tournament, and Chelsea are in Group D as they look for another three points tomorrow evening.

How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea

It’s not often we get extra club football during the summer, so there’ll surely be plenty of Chelsea fans eager to see how their team gets on in this competition.

The best way to live stream the Club World Cup is with DAZN, who are offering a free service this summer, which can also be upgraded to a premium service.

DAZN’s free offer means ads during games, and no replays or extended highlights, but it’s still a pretty tempting deal that will surely get Blues fans and others signing up quickly.

Chelsea’s new signings on show at the Club World Cup

We saw Trent Alexander-Arnold making his Real Madrid debut in this tournament yesterday, and it’s also a chance for Chelsea fans to see their new striker Liam Delap in action.

The talented young English striker recently joined CFC from Ipswich Town, and made an immediate impact off the bench against LAFC.

Delap’s cross was converted by Enzo Fernandez to make it 2-0 and seal the game for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Nicolas Jackson had started the game, and set up the opening goal for Pedro Neto, but if Delap can continue to impress like this then he’ll surely give Jackson a run for his money in terms of holding on to this starting place at Stamford Bridge next season.