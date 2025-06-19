“One more round of talks” – Fabrizio Romano issues key Liverpool transfer update

Arne Slot of Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided what could be a key update on the future of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Napoli are pursuing the Uruguay international, with Romano explaining that the Serie A giants are preparing one more round of talks with the player’s camp.

The journalist also says there’s interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, but it seems Napoli are pushing the strongest right now.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano said: “Napoli are preparing one more round of talks with Darwin Nunez’s camp this week to make progress on deal. There are more clubs keen also from Saudi Pro League but Napoli have been trying for weeks… and currently still on it.”

?? Napoli are preparing one more round of talks with Darwin Nunez’s camp this week to make progress on deal. There are more clubs keen also from Saudi Pro League but Napoli have been trying for weeks… and currently still on it. ??? https://t.co/5a3rtWYpth pic.twitter.com/op9WYRkfl6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2025

This follows Romano speaking on his YouTube channel about how Nunez could potentially be replaced by Hugo Ekitike this summer.

Hugo Ekitike a “concrete” target to replace Darwin Nunez

“Don’t forget how Liverpool are involved in the story for Hugo Ekitike,” Romano said.

“Because Liverpool are waiting to find a solution for Darwin Nunez. Darwin is expected to leave Liverpool. Napoli are in contact with the player’s camp, so Napoli are on it.

“There is also interest from more European clubs, but also from Saudi. Darwin was a top target in Saudi in January, and Darwin remains a target for this summer transfer window for Saudi clubs.

“And so let’s also follow the Darwin Nunez situation, because, with Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool.”

Darwin Nunez has flopped at Liverpool and it’s surely time to leave

Nunez looked like an exciting talent at former club Benfica, scoring 48 goals in 85 games in two seasons for the Portuguese giants.

By comparison, the 25-year-old has managed just 40 goals in 143 appearances across three seasons at Liverpool.

The Reds can surely do much better than this, and fans would likely welcome the signing of an exciting young talent like Ekitike as an upgrade on Nunez.