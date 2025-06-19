Details emerge on Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool salary package

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

As Florian Wirtz’s blockbuster transfer to Liverpool edges closer to official confirmation, new information has emerged surrounding the financial structure of the German playmaker’s contract at Anfield.

Despite swirling rumours suggesting a record-breaking wage packet, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Germany international attacking midfielder’s weekly salary will be in the region of £200,000 plus bonuses.

Liverpool have long maintained a disciplined and sustainable wage model, even in the face of significant signings.

The club’s hierarchy, including sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot, are understood to be committed to avoiding destabilisation within the dressing room.

Liverpool are making a statement with Florian Wirtz signing

While Wirtz is arriving as a marquee player, possibly the most exciting attacking midfield talent to join Liverpool since Philippe Coutinho, he will not be handed a salary that exceeds Liverpool’s wage cap.

The 22-year-old’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen is expected to revolutionise Liverpool’s attacking midfield.

After registering 16 goals and 15 assists for Leverkusen last season, Wirtz attracted interest from top European clubs, but Liverpool’s swift approach and a promising project won the race ahead of their rivals.

The move is expected to be finalised imminently, with Liverpool already agreeing to a transfer fee worth up to £116million, a club-record deal.

The deal is expected to be completed soon

Wirtz is expected to undergo medicals and complete formalities in the coming days.

At £200,000 per week plus bonuses, the Reds have managed to secure one of Europe’s brightest stars while maintaining their sustainable wage structure.

The Reds will now shift their focus on signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, while also continuing their chase of a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised’ – Pundit tips Liverpool star to make controversial Arsenal move