‘Best goalkeeper in the world’ offers himself to Man United, he could cost £40million

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has offered himself to Manchester United, according to GiveMeSport.

The report mentions that the Argentina goalkeeper would be open to a move to Old Trafford this summer but the Red Devils have still not made a decision over the future of current goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ruben Amorim has seen Onana make some high profile errors at United last season and the manager could be open to the opportunity of replacing him this summer.

It would be hardly surprising if United offload Onana this summer and replace him with a move reliable goalkeeper considering how he has performed at the club since joining from Inter Milan under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United target Emi Martinez move

The World Cup-winning shot-stopper, known for his commanding presence and penalty saving expertise, has reportedly informed Villa of his openness to move to Old Trafford.

Aston Villa, mindful of Premier League financial regulations and wage structure, have not completely dismissed that idea. Some sources suggest the club could let Martinez go for roughly £40 million.

Martinez’s own declaration of interest marks a dramatic twist in Man United’s goalkeeper saga.

Should United choose to pursue this path, it will be a clear statement of ambition, strengthening their spine with world-class pedigree and Premier League experience.

Amorim may look to replace Andre Onana

Aston Villa manager has praised the Argentina goalkeeper by calling him the ‘best goalkeeper in the world’.

Having given Onana enough time to prove himself at the club and the player still failing to impress, it is time for United to look for another goalkeeper in the market and address a key issue facing their squad.

Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka is another name on the radar of the Red Devils who could possibly replace Onana at the club this summer.

