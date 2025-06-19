Revealed: Euro giants given boost as they can now afford to sign Manchester United star

Jadon Sancho celebrates with Tyrique George (Photo by Piotr Hawalej/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s transfer situation continues to be a topic among top clubs around Europe this summer as he is almost certain to leave Manchester United.

Sources with close ties to some of the leading agents in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Sancho remains on the radar of his former club Borussia Dortmund.

One source confirmed that Dortmund are now “in a stronger financial position following their Champions League qualification” so could more easily afford a deal for Sancho.

The former Chelsea loanee is also on the radar of Napoli, and of fellow Serie A giants AC Milan, though only if Rafael Leao leaves.

Jadon Sancho also wanted by Premier League and Saudi clubs

CaughtOffside have also been told that Premier League clubs Newcastle and West Ham are interested in Sancho.

The 25-year-old is also on the agenda of Saudi sides Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, though it’s not currently clear if the player is open to leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career.

Sancho had some decent moments during his loan spell at Chelsea, and some fans might be surprised that the Blues ultimately decided not to keep him.

It makes sense, however, that he’s still seen as having no future at parent club Man United.

Where did it go wrong for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho looked an outstanding young talent in his first spell at Dortmund, and also had some good moments there when he returned on loan.

It could therefore be ideal for Sancho to return to BVB once again, as he’s clearly enjoyed his football in the Bundesliga.

Even if Sancho will go down as a Man Utd flop, he’s far from the only big name to struggle at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There was surely enough in his recent spell at Chelsea to show that Sancho still has plenty to offer at the highest level, and now he just needs to be settled at one club for a longer period, playing under a manager who trusts him and who suits his playing style.