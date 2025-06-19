Video: Lionel Messi’s insane free-kick golazo at the Club World Cup looks even better with ref cam

Club World Cup
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his free-kick goal for Inter Miami at the Club World Cup
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his free-kick goal for Inter Miami at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has made his mark at this summer’s Club World Cup with a stunning free-kick goal for Inter Miami against Porto this evening.

The legendary Argentine forward remains one of the best players in the world, even if he’s been playing in the American MLS for the last couple of years.

Messi will be up against big European clubs again at the Club World Cup this summer, and he’s already shown his quality with a sublime strike this evening.

Watch below as Messi found the back of the net with all his usual quality from a dead ball situation…

Messi’s free-kick looks even better with ref cam, which has been a great additional feature at this tournament!

Lionel Messi has still got it

Messi is doing his thing on the big stage again, and it’s just a shame we couldn’t also see Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in this tournament.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There are Saudi clubs in the competition, but Al Nassr didn’t qualify, so we don’t get to watch Ronaldo competing against Messi in a major tournament like we used to.

Messi on his own is enough to light up any game of football, though, and it could mean we’re about to see something of an upset here as Inter Miami lead Porto 2-1 at the time of writing.

