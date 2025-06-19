Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his free-kick goal for Inter Miami at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has made his mark at this summer’s Club World Cup with a stunning free-kick goal for Inter Miami against Porto this evening.

The legendary Argentine forward remains one of the best players in the world, even if he’s been playing in the American MLS for the last couple of years.

Messi will be up against big European clubs again at the Club World Cup this summer, and he’s already shown his quality with a sublime strike this evening.

Watch below as Messi found the back of the net with all his usual quality from a dead ball situation…

53' ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? ? Messi scores a GORGEOUS free kick goal and @InterMiami are now leading 2-1 versus @FCPorto! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIAFCP pic.twitter.com/KvshKKFrrY — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 19, 2025

Messi’s free-kick looks even better with ref cam, which has been a great additional feature at this tournament!

REF CAM: best view in the house to witness Messi greatness ? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIAFCP pic.twitter.com/ML6YTXmaLC — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 19, 2025

Lionel Messi has still got it

Messi is doing his thing on the big stage again, and it’s just a shame we couldn’t also see Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in this tournament.

There are Saudi clubs in the competition, but Al Nassr didn’t qualify, so we don’t get to watch Ronaldo competing against Messi in a major tournament like we used to.

Messi on his own is enough to light up any game of football, though, and it could mean we’re about to see something of an upset here as Inter Miami lead Porto 2-1 at the time of writing.