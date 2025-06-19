Man City edging closer to the signing of midfielder from Premier League rivals Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Kaylum Moss, a promising young talent from Liverpool’s academy system, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Talks are progressing well, with City now ironing out the final details with Liverpool as they seek to bring the gifted teenager into their youth setup.

Moss, who is part of Liverpool’s highly respected academy setup, is considered one of the brightest prospects in the U15 age group.

His performances over the past year have caught the eye of scouts across England, but it is Man City who have moved decisively to secure his signature.

Man City move closer to the signing of Kaylum Moss

Romano provided the update on his X account:

“Manchester City are closing in on one more signing for the Academy, Kaylum Moss from Liverpool.

“Kaylum’s highly rated as a big talent for U15 level, Manchester City are working on key details with Liverpool.”

While deals at the senior level often dominate headlines, City’s commitment to youth development is equally relentless.

City are focused on building strong youth core

The Premier League giants have already signed a young midfielder this summer, Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

The potential signing of Moss is being looked at as a long-term investment, with the player being identified for a central role in the club’s U18 setup in the coming years and, eventually, progression toward the senior squad.

He has shown strong technical ability in various midfield roles and that is where he future lies.

City are equally focused on building a new generation of homegrown talent that could eventually thrive on the biggest stages of world football as they are on signing established names like Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders.

Report: 29-year-old to lead exodus at Man City as Guardiola plans major overhaul