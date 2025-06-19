Man United firmly leading the race to sign ‘unbelievable’ Premier League player

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain confident in their pursuit of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, with internal optimism growing that a deal could be struck this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old forward, and sources indicate that Mbeumo himself prefers a move to Old Trafford, even amid increased interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

This development comes in the wake of Thomas Frank’s appointment as the new Spurs manager, a move that initially raised concerns within United’s recruitment department.

Frank has a strong relationship with Mbeumo, having managed him throughout his rise at Brentford and playing a crucial role in his development.

Tottenham provide competition to Man United in Mbeumo race

Spurs’ interest is genuine and well-founded, especially given the need to reinforce their forward line.

However, despite that familiarity, Mbeumo has set his sights on a switch to Man United, with sources confirming that the player has made up his mind to play for the Red Devils and join Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford.

United are believed to have communicated a clear role for Mbeumo in the squad, offering regular minutes and a system that suits his strengths as a right-winger who can cut inside or play centrally when required.

United and Brentford have been involved in talks

As of now, no agreement has been reached between United and Brentford.

Talks are ongoing, and while no breakthrough is imminent, all parties are still actively engaged in discussions, suggesting a deal could be finalised in the near future.

Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank described the attacker as an ‘unbelievable’ player.

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is another player the Red Devils are chasing this summer and the club feel manager Ruben Amorim could play a decisive role in making that signing.

