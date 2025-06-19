“Ruben Amorim’s favourite” – Journalist says Man United want €75m signing for problem position

Diogo Costa has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as their preferred transfer target to replace Andre Onana.

The Red Devils had a nightmare season in 2025/25, finishing all the way down in 15th in the Premier League table, so major work is needed on Ruben Amorim’s squad this summer.

Onana looks like one clear weak link in this Man United team, with the Cameroon international often making high-profile and costly individual errors.

Costa looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on Onana, and journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto has posted on X about the club’s pursuit of the 25-year-old Portuguese shot-stopper…

A translation of his post reads: “As I have been reporting in recent weeks, Diogo Costa remains on Man United’s list to take over the goal. Valor could be a stumbling block for the Red Devils. He has been Ruben Amorim’s favourite since January, but there are more options on the table if Onana leaves.”

Diogo Costa transfer could cost Man United as much as €75m

CaughtOffside have previously been told about both United and City looking at Costa, who has a release clause of €75m.

One imagines Porto might be willing to negotiate for Costa to leave for slightly less than that, but even then he’s sure to be expensive.

MUFC also paid a lot for Onana when they brought him in from Inter Milan, and he just hasn’t lived up to expectations at all since his arrival in England.

It’s always risky bringing in players from other leagues, as there’s no telling if they’ll manage to adapt to making the step up to playing in arguably the most competitive league in the world.

CaughtOffside have also previously been told that Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could be one to watch for United this summer.