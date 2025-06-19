Talks held: Chelsea considering £85m star, Man United were also keen on swap deal

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still in the frame for the potential transfer of West Ham United right-winger Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The Ghana international, who scored five goals and provided four assists for his teammates last season, has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United.

That’s according to a report from the Guardian, who suggest Chelsea are still considering signing Kudus, who has a release clause worth £85m.

Kudus shone in his first season for West Ham but let his standards slip quite significant in his second campaign at the London Stadium.

It now looks like paying anywhere close to £85m for Kudus would be quite risky, but the 24-year-old clearly still has teams interested in him.

West Ham not keen on Mohammed Kudus swap deals

The Guardian state that Chelsea are keen to try offering players to West Ham as part of any deal for Kudus, but Man Utd also tried this and the east Londoners are not keen.

It seems WHUFC would prefer a straight sale, while Kudus himself is also said to be keen to leave the club this summer.

It will be interesting to see if anyone can come up with an offer closer to West Ham’s valuation, but as of now it seems like this is one that could drag on a little.

Could Kudus be worth the risk for Chelsea or United?

Kudus can be a fantastic attacking threat on his day, bringing pace, skill and creativity from that right flank.

We saw just how talented Kudus is during his Ajax days, and he initially looked like a superb addition to this West Ham team.

If we could see that Kudus again, he’d surely be a major upgrade on a flop like Antony at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, however, surely have too many other players like Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and the incoming Estevao Willian as left-footed players who favour a role on that right-hand side, so it’s hard to see Kudus getting much game time at Stamford Bridge.