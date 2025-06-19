Column: Gattuso Italy unveiling, Dzeko back to Serie A, Napoli winger targets, Inter close in on major deal

Dan Ndoye, Gennaro Gattuso, and Edin Dzeko (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini, Bryn Lennon, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Gattuso facing big challenge as Italy manager

It’s Rino Gattuso’s day as he is officially unveiled at a press conference as the new head coach of the Italy national team, which is looking to turn a new page. Gattuso needs to remain true to himself, staying true to his ‘Ringhio’ nickname without compromising who he is.

That alone would already be a good starting point for a squad that had lost its drive under Luciano Spalletti. That’s why it would be great to restore a sense of belonging in players who have lost their way. Those who, on average and with the due exceptions, made Italy miss the World Cup twice in a row. Italy must start anew without shame and overcome the issues that have remained unresolved for years.

We agree with Minister Abodi, who stated: ‘Rino Gattuso is a person with a big heart, he has shown technical expertise and does so with a passion I’ve long recognised. I fully support him, the Azzurri shirt and those who have the honour of wearing it.

Napoli eyeing winger and defender transfers

Meanwhile, we continue to monitor the transfer market, keeping a close eye on the moves of various teams.

Napoli stand out as they have clear ideas. They aim to assemble a top-tier team capable of competing in both Serie A and the Champions League. After signing Kevin De Bruyne and Luca Marianucci, their top defensive target (since March) is Bologna’s Sam Beukema, despite resistance from the Rossoblu.

On the wing, Sanchez of Sevilla is still being monitored, but Napoli are not going to raise their offer and are in no hurry to close the deal.

The same applies to Yunus Musah, who remains on their radar. They are waiting for Milan to accept the terms they discussed last week. Otherwise, negotiations stay on hold.

There are no updates on Frank Anguissa or Stan Lobotka yet, who are considered untouchable by Napoli unless significant offers are made.

The real focus is in the final third: two attacking wingers for the left side and a centre forward. Dan Ndoye remains a hot name, the first choice for about 40 days now, with Darwin Nunez as the primary option and Lorenzo Lucca as a backup. Napoli are working through priorities and alternatives.

Latest Lazio transfer news

Lazio, on a different note, are not planning a squad overhaul, but only targeted adjustments to become more competitive. Timing will be crucial, especially when it comes to offloading surplus players, such as Cancellieri, Basic, and Fares.

As for Tchaouna, despite rumours linking him with Burnley and early negotiations with PSV, Lazio have no intention of pushing him further. The names on Maurizio Sarri’s wishlist are already known: Emerson Palmeri (who has high wages), Ben Chilwell, or Aaron Martin for the left flank. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Giovanni Fabbian in midfield. Giacomo Raspadori for the attack.

Raspadori intrigues Sarri because he can play either as a centre forward or as a winger, similar to Dries Mertens, who, under Sarri, started as a winger before realising his potential as a centre forward in an emergency situation.

Important note: these are players Lazio like. The rest still needs to develop. There’s no point in getting carried away. Expect slow progress unless surprises occur.

As for Nicolò Rovella, the clause is €50m. Someone would have to pay that amount and he’d have to agree, even though he’s always expressed a desire to stay at Lazio. Until both conditions are met, it’s pointless to speculate.

Also worth noting: Sarri has a dream. If he could make one market move, he’d go all-in for a striker he’s crazy about: Mikel Oyarzabal. Born in 1997, he’s a key player for Real Sociedad and the Spanish national team. Just a few days ago, he stood out in the Nations League Final, in which Spain lost, but Oyarzabal shone with a goal and an assist.

Inter Milan closing in on Bonny transfer

Inter are moving full speed ahead toward Ange-Yoan Bonny. He’s the most liked profile among their forward options, but a second signing for the attack isn’t ruled out. Parma value Bonny at over €20m but a player swap deal could be play.

Parma like Sebastiano Esposito, who just returned from a loan at Empoli and even started in Inter’s Club World Cup opener a few hours ago. Esposito could be the key to bringing Bonny to Chivu’s squad. Parma is on board,and negotiations are going to finalise the deal.

Veteran stars on the move

Milan continue to pursue Granit Xhaka, a midfielder who is appreciated by Massimiliano Allegri for his department revamp. Recently, sporting director Igli Tare has travelled to Germany to meet with Xhaka’s agents and try to find the right formula to convince Bayer Leverkusen. The German club, having already sold a few players this summer, want to resist and will likely raise the price, but Milan are pushing and won’t back off.

Lastly, a reflection. Make room for youths, always. As PSG have shown, with the right young talents, you can win the Champions League and start a long-lasting cycle. There’s one condition, however: if you invest in young players, they must be truly talented, even if they are expensive. It’s pointless to spend more money on players who’ll be worth less later.

That being said, in a team looking to the future, I’d always keep a few veterans who can still dominate Serie A. Take De Bruyne, who is not 37, and will bring immense value to Napoli. Or someone like Luka Modric, who is approaching 40 years old, but can still compete at the highest levels, provided there’s a tactical system that allows him to shine.

Then there is Edin Dzeko, 39, who never misses a season. He would still score goals at 45 and is worth a blank check every 12 months. There are strikers out there who, at 25, still can’t score goals consistently, yet they cost €50m. Others never fade, and you’d always want them on your side. Edin is one of them, even paired with another forward. If you know how to score, age is just a number.