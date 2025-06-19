Newcastle United are ready to offer escape route to out of favour Man United attacker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Marcus Rashford to St James’ Park on a one-year loan deal from Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Magpies see Rashford, a proven Premier League performer, as the perfect candidate to add depth to their attack ahead of a campaign packed with both domestic and European fixtures.

Last season, Rashford spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Aston Villa, where he netted four goals and provided six assists across 17 appearances before being sidelined due to injury.

Showing glimpses of his past brilliance, Rashford rediscovered form under Unai Emery and reinforced why he remains one of England’s top talents.

Marcus Rashford has no future at Man United

Back at Man United, Rashford finds himself back in a squad not prioritising him under manager Ruben Amorim, who reportedly plan a clear rebuild around other forwards.

With his contract running until 2028 and wages around £325,000 a week, United would prefer a permanent move, but a loan switch remains a realistic short-term solution.

Despite eager interest, Newcastle see Rashford playing more of a rotational role, supplementing the strike force rather than replacing key man Alexander Isak.

Given Rashford’s desire to regain form and push for a spot in England’s World Cup squad, the prospect of regular high-level football could appeal.

Newcastle United want a loan deal for United attacker

Newcastle’s preference is for a loan deal to help manage Rashford’s hefty wage burden.

Under this scenario, Man United would continue covering a significant portion of his salary while potentially receiving a loan fee.

However, United’s hierarchy is pressing for a permanent exit to offset their wage bill and signal a fresh attacking direction under Amorim.

With the Red Devils signing Matheus Cunha and chasing a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, it is clear that Amorim is looking to reshuffle his attack and that means Rashford would have no future at Old Trafford.

Man United open talks with ‘leader’ from Premier League rivals who is ready to join them