Bayern Munich hope Barcelona can’t afford major transfer, but here’s why Joan Laporta is confident

Nico Williams and Christian Falk (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly hoping that they can still sign Nico Williams as they wonder if Barcelona might not be able to afford the transfer.

The Athletic Bilbao and Spain left winger has been the subject of a lot of speculation this summer, but the reliable Christian Falk has concrete and detailed updates in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

The Bild journalist claims that Bayern hope Barca won’t be able to afford to complete the signing of Williams, though it seems the Catalan giants’ president Joan Laporta is confident of making it work.

Transfers are rarely simple, and it seems Barcelona are relying on a cash injection from one of their sponsors, which they now feel should go through.

Christian Falk’s update on the Nico Williams transfer saga

Discussing the latest on Williams amid interest from Bayern and Barcelona, Falk said: “FC Bayern are hoping that FC Barcelona do not have the money for Nico Williams.

“However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is very sure that he will end up getting Nico Williams financed because of this deal. Williams is leaning towards a move to Barça. There has already been a meeting with sporting director Deco.

“Laporta wants to make money. However, a repayment of a deal with the German investor ‘Libero Football Finance’ totalling €40m is imminent. The company joined Barça in August 2023 and was supposed to pay €60m for shares.

“However, only €20m of this had been transferred so far. After lengthy disputes with the company, the money is now set to flow into Barcelona’s 2025/26 budget. This should fulfil ‘Financial Fair Play’ in La Liga and allow Barça to act again. Barcelona could, therefore, afford to buy Williams.”

Nico Williams to Arsenal was never that advanced

Meanwhile, Charles Watts wrote for CaughtOffside yesterday about Arsenal’s interest in Williams, playing down reports that it ever got as advanced as discussing contract details with the 22-year-old.

“There’s obviously lots of chat about Nico Williams at the moment given it appears that he has told all the clubs that are interested in him that he would prefer a move to Barcelona, should he end up leaving Bilbao this summer,” Watts said.

“That will be a blow to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, who have held a strong interest in Williams for well over a year now.”

He added: “I’ve seen reports that Arsenal had gone as far as offering Williams a contract. I’m not sure that is the case.

“Of course his agent would have been made aware of what sort of money would have been on offer had Williams been interested in a move to London, but that would have been as far as things had got.”