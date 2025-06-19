‘Not advancing’ – Fabrizio Romano issues concerning Arsenal update

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey looks increasingly likely to leave the club this summer, with negotiations over a new contract at a standstill, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Discussions between the Ghanaian international and Arsenal’s hierarchy have not progressed in recent weeks, opening the door to a potential exit as early as this month.

Partey, whose current deal with the Gunners runs until June 30, 2025, has been in talks with the club for an extension.

However, there is now a growing belief on both sides that a renewal is unlikely, with no agreement in sight and no fresh negotiations scheduled.

Thomas Partey heading towards Arsenal exit

Romano reported on his X account:

“Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing.

“No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days.

“Thomas would be available as free agent.”

Partey could now walk away as a free agent, a situation that would allow him to negotiate directly with interested clubs across Europe and beyond.

Partey’s potential exit marks a significant turning point for Mikel Arteta’s squad rebuild.

By offloading Partey, Arsenal would free up substantial wages and create room for further midfield reinforcements.

CaughtOffside sources have revealed that Fenerbahce and AC Milan are interested in a move for the Arsenal midfielder who could be coming towards the end of his time in England.

Gunners already have a replacement lined up

With the Gunners set to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, they may be open to the departure of Partey.

The Spaniard’s deal is set to be confirmed soon with Arteta preparing early for the possible departure of Partey.

Despite Real Madrid’s efforts to hijack their move to sign Zubimendi, the Premier League giants have been able to win the race for his signature.

Should Partey become a free agent, he is unlikely to remain without a club for long due to the increasing interest in his services.

Arsenal enquire about signing Premier League star Guardiola called ‘exceptional player’