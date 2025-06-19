Rafael Leao celebrates with his AC Milan teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich could be about to join the race for AC Milan wide-forward Rafael Leao, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Portugal international, who can play on both the left flank and as a central striker, looks like someone who could be worth watching on the market this summer.

Christian Falk, reporting in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, stated that he’d spoken with Lothar Matthaus about Bayern’s plans.

Although there has been interest in Nico Williams, it seems Matthaus prefers Leao, which might suggest this could be a saga to keep an eye on.

Leao has also been linked with Arsenal by Football Insider in recent times, so this could be a worrying development for the Gunners.

Rafael Leao transfer looks like one to watch

Writing in today’s column, Falk said: “I spoke to Lothar Matthaus about Nico Williams. He thinks the Barça target is good, but his favourite for FC Bayern is Rafael Leao.

“Matthaus thinks that the Portuguese star has even more potential than he has been allowed to show at AC Milan so far.

“Leao also has another big advantage – not only can he play on the wing, but also in the heart of the forward line. So, he could be a backup option for Harry Kane.”

The 26-year-old, who finished with 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season, certainly looks like he’d strengthen Bayern or Arsenal.

Could Leao move now that Williams is unavailable?

If Williams does indeed end up moving to Barcelona, it could cause something of a domino effect on the wingers market.

It could lead the likes of Bayern and Arsenal to go after Leao instead, as he’d surely be a fine alternative, or perhaps an even better option.

Milan would also need to replace Leao and Jadon Sancho could be one option for them, as CaughtOffside reported earlier today.