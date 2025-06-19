Real Madrid hit by health scare as Kylian Mbappe gets hospitalised

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have received a significant shock with confirmation that Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalised due to an acute case of gastroenteritis, according to an official club statement.

With Real Madrid currently competing for the Club World Cup title, this news comes as a major blow to their hopes of winning the competition this summer.

“Our player Kylian Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment,” the statement from the club read.

Real Madrid would be hoping the issue is not concerning

The French superstar is undergoing comprehensive medical tests and is currently receiving necessary treatment at the hospital. No further information has been disclosed regarding the expected duration of his absence.

Mbappe’s sudden withdrawal comes just before Real Madrid’s campaign kicked off at the Club World Cup.

Although Gonzalo Garcia took his place in the squad and looked comfortable, Madrid will undoubtedly miss Mbappe’s presence during a tournament full of global attention.

This is going to put more pressure on other attacking and creative players like Rodrygo and Arda Guler who will now have to take the responsibility of scoring goals and creating chances.

Xabi Alonso’s side failed to win their Club World Cup match

Los Blancos started the competition with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal side.

While the news of Mbappe’s hospitalisation is unexpected and concerning, it remains unclear whether he will recover in time to feature deeper in the tournament.

As Real Madrid prepare to face Pachuca later this weekend in their next Club World Cup fixture, all eyes are on the fitness of their star striker.

Should Mbappe be deemed unfit to play, manager Xabi Alonso is expected to once again turn to Garcia to lead the line.

