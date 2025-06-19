Report: Aston Villa set £80m valuation for Paris Saint-Germain transfer target

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the latest high-profile club monitoring Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, joining the long list of suitors, as reported by PSG Talk.

Premier League giants Arsenal as well as Chelsea have already shown interest in signing the English star this summer with the Gunners even making an enquiry to sign the Villa attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists for Unai Emery’s side last season and that has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Aston Villa have a high valuation of Morgan Rogers

However, Aston Villa have made it clear they are in no rush to sell. The club reportedly value Rogers at a minimum of £80 million, according to Teamtalk.

Since signing a long-term contract extending until 2030, Rogers has become central to Emery’s plans at Villa Park.

Clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old must be prepared to meet Villa’s valuation head-on.

Despite looming profit and sustainability (PSR) rules that may force Villa to consider sales, club insiders and former players, like Gabby Agbonlahor, have voiced strong intentions to retain Rogers unless Villa receive an “irresistible” bid.

Rogers has also earned senior England caps, showcasing his emergence as one of the country’s most promising midfield talents.

Paris Saint-Germain enter race to sign Villa star

PSG’s emergence in this race adds pressure on other clubs but whether they can match the Premier League clubs’ offers remains to be seen.

Rogers’ desire for Champions League football and development could influence the outcome but even the player might realise that it could be too early to make a move to PSG.

At Villa, he can continue to develop his game further and become an even better player before making a big money move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

While Rogers faces an uncertain future, it looks increasingly likely that Emi Buendia would be sold by Villa this summer.

Report: Aston Villa open talks for the transfer of ‘best’ in the world